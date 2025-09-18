Final update given on investigation into Toronto gynecologist’s office

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health says it has the results for about a quarter of the patients potentially exposed to blood-borne viruses at a downtown gynecologist’s office, and that none of them contracted infections there.

The public health unit is releasing its final report on Dr. Esther Park a year after it was notified of a patient complaint last September and inspectors found medical instruments were not properly cleaned and disinfected at her clinic.

TPH sent letters in February to patients who received endometrial biopsies, IUD insertions or had cervical growths removed at Park’s clinic between Oct. 10, 2020 and Oct. 10, 2024 suggesting they get tested for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

It says about 2,600 letters were sent to Park’s patients, and 622 test results were received by the public health unit as of the end of August.

The public health unit says nine patients were identified with hepatitis B, but they were previously known cases and not acquired at the clinic.

It says no HIV or active hepatitis C infections were detected in the results reported.

TPH says it still recommends that patients who underwent higher-risk procedures in the four-year period identified get tested and speak to their doctor.

Park resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on April 30 after her licence was restricted to office-based gynecology on Dec. 17, 2024.

In June, The Canadian Press published a story that included several patients who alleged inappropriate and abusive care by Park. She was not reachable for comment.