Video link
Headline link
Economy

Alberta government hopes curbing immigration will help boost youth employment

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 8:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government aims to boost youth employment by reducing immigration'
Alberta government aims to boost youth employment by reducing immigration
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta aims to boost youth employment by reducing immigration
A government that once proclaimed “Alberta is calling” now wants to have more say in who gets to call Alberta home.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a new mandate letter to Joseph Schow, Alberta’s minister for Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration, which in part directs him to, “… use all legal means to secure more provincial control over international immigration to Alberta… .”

Speaking to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Smith says she wants to encourage more employers to look locally for their hiring needs.

“I know there’s a lot of individuals that rely on … business owners that rely on the temporary foreign worker program,” Smith told the crowd. “The federal government has realized they have to scale that back. So what we’re trying to do is to create an opportunity to bridge that gap.”

As of August the unemployment rate in Alberta rose to 8.4 per cent, the third highest across Canada compared to the other provinces and territories. Youth unemployment in Alberta is more than double that, sitting at nearly 20 per cent.

A map of unemployment rates across Canada
In August Alberta’s unemployment rose to 8.4% the third highest across Canada. Statistics Canada

Last Thursday, the Alberta government attempted to soften the reliance on temporary foreign workers by investing $8 million into the Alberta Youth Employment Incentive in order to spur 1,000 businesses to hire 2,500 young people.

Managed by the non-profit CAREERS, Smith says employers who hire young people can expect a helping hand.

“Alberta’s government is helping to pay $10 of the hourly wage for young people up to 400 hours,” explained Smith. “So if you’re looking for staff, do please reach out to them. It’s a fantastic opportunity to land enthusiastic employees who want to build their resumes.”

While the job market for youth is challenging, organizations like the City of Calgary’s Youth Employment Centre are there to help. They’re free to access for anyone aged 15 – 24, and provide services that range from resume targeting, interview prep and connecting youth with potential employers.

Youth employment counsellor Hardeep Seeghat says targeting resumes to employers helps but initiating conversations and networking is hugely beneficial.

“Ideally what we encourage is talking to your inner circle,” Seeghat said. “Whether it’s a teacher, mentor, parent or a friend, you never know what door can open for you.”

Seeghat continued, saying a lack of job experience doesn’t mean a lack of skills.

“Start identifying the soft skill they already possess,” said Seeghat. “Communication, working within a team, those are things they’re actively doing at school, along with transferable skills they’ve learned at home.”

There are a number of upcoming opportunities for youth to explore job opportunities. Information can be found on the Youth Employment Centre’s social media.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s internal government polls reveal attitudes on immigration'
Canada’s internal government polls reveal attitudes on immigration
