Winnipeg couple shares story of random home invasion

A Winnipeg couple says they’re trying to move forward after they were attacked during a random home invasion Monday.
Charat Singh Cheema and Gurbachan Kaur Cheema were in their living room when a stranger entered their home. The man attacked Gurbachan, and when Charat tried to intervene, he stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
The couple spoke to Global News with help from their close friend Kuljeet Kaur, who lives with them.
Get breaking National news
The suspect, 23-year-old Ryan Chase George, is facing three charges in connection with the invasion, including assault with a weapon.
Watch the video above to hear more from the couple on the event police say was a random attack.
Comments