Crime

Winnipeg couple shares story of random home invasion

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 8:11 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg couple shares story of random home invasion
A Winnipeg couple says they're trying to move forward after they were attacked during a random home invasion Monday. Iris Dyck reports.
A Winnipeg couple says they’re trying to move forward after they were attacked during a random home invasion Monday.

Charat Singh Cheema and Gurbachan Kaur Cheema were in their living room when a stranger entered their home. The man attacked Gurbachan, and when Charat tried to intervene, he stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

“I saw … blood on my neck, it started bleeding, and I realized he stabbed [me] already,” Singh Cheema said.

The couple spoke to Global News with help from their close friend Kuljeet Kaur, who lives with them.

The suspect, 23-year-old Ryan Chase George, is facing three charges in connection with the invasion, including assault with a weapon.

Watch the video above to hear more from the couple on the event police say was a random attack.

