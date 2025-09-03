Ontario father of 4 had ‘confronted’ suspects in fatal home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a father of four had confronted three suspects during a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont., over the weekend and was fatally shot in the presence of his family members.

Police said on Aug. 31, shortly before 1 a.m., the suspects — one carrying a gun — forced their way into the home through the back door.

Insp. Paolo Fiore told reporters in an update on Wednesday that 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi had confronted the suspects when he was shot and killed.

Fiore said the suspects fled through the back of the home taking three family members’ phones, two of which were later found discarded nearby and seized by police.

“At this time, it is believed the house was specifically targeted for a robbery,” Fiore said. “We are still looking into any and all motives behind the robbery, but currently, we believe this to be based on a monetary gain only.”

Fiore also confirmed that Farooqi was shot and that his family members were present at the time of the invasion and shooting, but would not elaborate on who was exactly where or how close his family was.

Farooqi had four children aged four to 17 years old. He also lived at the home with his wife.

“Witness statements from family members corroborated the sequence of events and confirmed the suspect’s actions inside the home,” he said.

1:50 York police searching for three suspects in Vaughan homicide

“Mr. Faroqi was not in any way involved in criminal activities,” Fiore said.

“By all accounts, and from speaking with members of the community, Mr. Faroqui was well respected, a great family man, and loved by his community. He was a local business owner who operated Unique furnace and duct cleaning in the City of Mississauga and was a devout Muslim Canadian.”

The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored SUV, police said. The first suspect is described as a male, approximately six feet tall, with broad shoulders, wearing a mask and dark clothing. The second suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9″ and was wearing a mask and dark clothing. The third male suspect is described as a male, thin build, and was wearing a mask and dark clothes.

View image in full screen Police outside the home targeted in a deadly home invasion that killed a 46-year-old father of four. Global News

About 90 minutes later, another home — roughly one kilometre away in a nearby neighbourhood — was the target of a home invasion that saw three armed suspects break in. Police said the two incidents have not been formally linked but that investigators are reviewing evidence for possible connections.

York Regional Police did note that incidents of home invasions are up, while carjackings are down.

The police chief was asked about his classification of the suspects after Ontario Premier Ford called them “scumbags” this week.

“They’re suspects, they’re people,” said police chief Jim MacSween. “We don’t know who they are yet but at the end of the day I am not going to speak for or comment on what the premier might say or what any other government official may say. That’s their language, their words.”

“From my perspective, ‘cowards’ comes to mind and people that don’t care, have no compassion for others,” MacSween continued. “That’s how I characterize people like this. And they’re not contributing to safe communities.”

MacSween once again called for bail reform and described instances of police dealing with repeat offenders in subsequent crimes, some who are cutting off ankle monitors and fleeing.