Crime

‘Shocking’ dashcam footage shows wrong-way driver on Ontario’s Highway 401

By Maan Alhmidi The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2025 4:58 pm
1 min read
This still image from handout dashcam video, provided by the Ontario Provincial Police, shows a driver travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near James Snow Pkwy. on Sunday, Sept 7, 2025. View image in full screen
This still image from handout dashcam video, provided by the Ontario Provincial Police, shows a driver travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near James Snow Pkwy. on Sunday, Sept 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges for allegedly driving the wrong way on a major highway.

Police released dashcam footage that shows a dark-coloured Honda Civic going the wrong way on Highway 401 in Milton, Ont., before barely missing the vehicle that had the dashcam.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says in the video shared on social media that the car was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near James Snow Parkway at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Schmidt says the driver sideswiped several vehicles before crashing into a light pole and fleeing on foot.

He says Mississauga OPP officers arrested the man a short time later.

Schmidt says he is facing criminal charges of dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He adds the sobriety of the man is under investigation and more charges could be laid later.

“This shocking video could have easily resulted in a fatal collision,” Schmidt says.

“Fortunately, the drivers involved here were not injured. The were able to take evasive action and avoid a head-on collision.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

