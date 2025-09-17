Menu

Sports

MPs pay tribute to Ken Dryden in House of Commons

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2025 7:00 pm
Ken Dryden, a Hockey Hall of Fame goalie who became a best-selling author, lawyer, politician and federal cabinet minister, died at the age of 78 on Friday after battling cancer. Mike Armstrong looks back at Dryden’s unparalleled career and compassion – Sep 6, 2025
Members of Parliament paid tribute to hockey legend Ken Dryden in the House of Commons today.

MPs stood for a moment of silence to honour the late Montreal Canadiens goaltender, who also served as a member of Parliament and Liberal cabinet minister.

In his remarks following the moment of silence, Prime Minister Mark Carney called Dryden a national hero and a personal idol, adding that Dryden was the reason he became a goalie.

The prime minister also said some of his colleagues had the honour of working alongside Dryden while he served as member of Parliament for York Centre.

The Conservatives’ John Brassard, the Bloc Québécois’ Martin Champoux and the NDP’s Leah Gazan also stood to pay tribute to Dryden.

Dryden died earlier this month at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

