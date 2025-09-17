Menu

Canada

Bear enters Ontario home, attacks couple who let their dog outside

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
An Ontario couple were hurt on Tuesday after a bear entered their home when they let their dog out and attacked them.

The couple, who live in Nipigon, Ont. – a small community in the northern part of the province – had opened their back door when the bear entered, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

“A bear entered the home and attacked both individuals. The couple was able to retreat to a bedroom, where they barricaded themselves and called emergency services,” the force said.

“Responding Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers located the bear in the basement, where it was being contained by the family dog. Officers safely removed the homeowners from the residence, and they were transported to hospital for treatment.”

The OPP added the bear was “dispatched” without further incident to ensure public safety.

“The OPP reminds the public that while bear intrusions into homes are rare, reports of sightings and encounters are becoming more frequent so far this fall,” it added.

