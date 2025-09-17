Manhunt underway for driver who rammed car into FBI building gate in Pittsburgh

Send this page to someone via email

A driver rammed a car into a security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early Wednesday, then removed an American flag from the back seat and threw it over the gate before leaving, authorities said.

The car crashed into the gate at about 2:40 a.m., the FBI said, and authorities were searching for the man, identified as Donald Henson of Penn Hills, PA. Investigators, including a bomb squad, were at the scene.

“This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI,” the agency said in a statement that was posted online. “No FBI personnel were injured.”

The public is asked to please call 911, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or make a report online at https://t.co/AoP0WgKFiX. pic.twitter.com/OnO7gyhlel — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 17, 2025

Christopher Giordano, assistant special agent in charge at the FBI in Pittsburgh, told reporters that the car appeared to have some sort of message on one of the side windows.

Giordano said the FBI was familiar with the man.

“He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said.

“So if any family members see this and they have any information that could help us safely take this individual into custody, that would be greatly appreciated,” Giordano added.