Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton city council proposes shelter changes, more collaboration with province

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City council proposes smaller shelters in more places around Edmonton'
City council proposes smaller shelters in more places around Edmonton
Edmonton city council is preparing to pen a letter to Alberta government, once again discussing homelessness in the city. This time, councillors are proposing changes to shelters, including how many people can use their services and where they are located in order to reduce concentration in the core. Jasmine King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton city council is preparing to pen a letter to the province again to discuss homelessness.

This time, councillors are proposing changes to shelters, including how many people can use their services.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

City council worries there are too many people using the services in the core. That’s why they’re asking the province to reduce shelter capacity at two Hope Mission centres and spread out spaces across the city.

“We want there to be a variety of options for people. We want every corner of the city to be equally served, so it’s a key part in how we support Chinatown revitalization,” said ward O-day’min councillor Anne Stevenson.

Trending Now

Click the video above for more information.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices