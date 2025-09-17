Edmonton city council proposes shelter changes, more collaboration with province

See more sharing options

Edmonton city council is preparing to pen a letter to the province again to discuss homelessness.

This time, councillors are proposing changes to shelters, including how many people can use their services.

City council worries there are too many people using the services in the core. That’s why they’re asking the province to reduce shelter capacity at two Hope Mission centres and spread out spaces across the city.

“We want there to be a variety of options for people. We want every corner of the city to be equally served, so it’s a key part in how we support Chinatown revitalization,” said ward O-day’min councillor Anne Stevenson.

