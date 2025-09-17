Family, supporters rally for Kelowna murder victim as accused killer back in court

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Bailey McCourt returned to court Tuesday, sitting just steps from a screen showing her accused killer.

“It’s a gut punch. It really, truly is a gut punch,” said McCourt’s aunt, Debbie Henderson.

McCourt died after being attacked in a Kelowna, B.C., parking lot earlier this year. Her estranged husband, James Plover, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Just hours before the fatal attack, Plover had been convicted of charges of uttering threats and assault by choking. He was released while awaiting sentencing.

“I know I can speak for the whole family in saying that was somebody who vowed to love and honour Bailey,” Henderson said.

Following the court appearance, McCourt’s family, friends, and supporters walked around the courthouse block — a symbolic gesture they say represents the painful cycle McCourt experienced.

“We walked from the courthouse, downtown and back to the courthouse,” Henderson said. “Bailey took every step that was supposed to be available to her — coming back to the justice system for help. So we wanted to symbolize that. That’s what she did.”

Supporters say they are committed to showing up at every future court date — including Plover’s next scheduled appearance in November.

He will be in court on Nov. 17 for a sentencing hearing for the previous conviction and on Nov. 25 for a disclosure hearing for the murder charge.

“As long as we need to be, we’re going to be loud,” said supporter Libbie Philipis. “We’re going to keep making a statement until we’re heard.

“The loss of Bailey cannot be in vain.”

Family friend Tamara Bridal says awareness is still lacking in the community.

“People ask what we’re doing, so we tell them — and so many people weren’t aware of what was happening,” she said. “We want to get it out more. Justice for Bailey.”

The McCourt family is now calling for legislative change, including bail reform and a proposed new law in Bailey’s name.

“We absolutely want to see presumptive first-degree murder charges in these situations,” said Henderson.