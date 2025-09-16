Man facing extradition after family of migrants froze to death at Canada-US border

Send this page to someone via email

Another man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of a migrant family on the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson, Man., in 2022.

The federal justice department says Fenil Patel was arrested Sept. 5 on an extradition request from the United States.

He is facing a hearing this week in Ontario Superior Court.

Police in India announced in 2023 they were looking for Patel on human trafficking and other charges after a couple and their two children froze to death while trying to walk across the border in a frigid nighttime blizzard.

Two men in the United States — Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand — were tried and convicted for being part of the smuggling effort south of the border.

A witness told the trial Fenil Patel was a key organizer in human smuggling north of the border and drove the family from Toronto to Winnipeg just before they died trying to cross.