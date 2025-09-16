Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing extradition after family of migrants froze to death at Canada-US border

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of a migrant family on the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson, Man., in 2022.

The federal justice department says Fenil Patel was arrested Sept. 5 on an extradition request from the United States.

He is facing a hearing this week in Ontario Superior Court.

Police in India announced in 2023 they were looking for Patel on human trafficking and other charges after a couple and their two children froze to death while trying to walk across the border in a frigid nighttime blizzard.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two men in the United States — Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand — were tried and convicted for being part of the smuggling effort south of the border.

A witness told the trial Fenil Patel was a key organizer in human smuggling north of the border and drove the family from Toronto to Winnipeg just before they died trying to cross.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP continue to fill in timeline on anniversary of Patel family’s fatal trip to Manitoba'
RCMP continue to fill in timeline on anniversary of Patel family’s fatal trip to Manitoba
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices