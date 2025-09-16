Second vehicle damaged in fatal shooting near Weyburn

Send this page to someone via email

In an update from Saskatchewan RCMP, a second vehicle has been damaged in a shooting that left one woman dead near Weyburn.

The shooting took place on Highway 39 near grain elevators toward Weyburn at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

RCMP reported that two women were in a Ford Explorer driving on the highway when a loud crack was reportedly heard. A 44-year-old woman from Weyburn, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer was unharmed and is not considered a suspect.

Police say the shooting seems to be random at this time.

On Saturday, RCMP say they received a report from a member who was reportedly travelling “behind the Ford Explorer” at the time of the shooting, the RCMP said in a media release.

“The person reported hearing two ‘pops’ that sounded like rocks hitting the windshield, but there was no damage to any windows. The person then noted their SUV tire was flat on September 13. They did not know if there was any connection to the ongoing police investigation, but due to the timing, wanted to report it.”

An investigation by the Regina RCMP Forensic Identification Section determined that the tire was damaged by a gunshot.

RCMP said the shooting investigation is ongoing and is asking the public to report any tips to 310-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A separate investigation:

Weyburn RCMP have issued another news release warning of a potential motorist impersonating a police officer.

RCMP said they received a report on Sept. 13 at about 10:40 p.m. about a motorist flashing emergency lights behind another vehicle before driving off.

“(The) investigation determined an individual was driving on a grid road near Midale. A vehicle came up behind them displaying flashing blue and red emergency lights. Both vehicles slowed, then the vehicle with blue and red lights fled.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a granite grey truck with a flat deck and a heavy-duty rack. It is believed to be a 2000s-model Chevrolet. The red and blue lights were mounted near the rearview mirror in the front windshield.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Weyburn RCMP said they identified the vehicle and the alleged driver, who is a youth. No charges have been laid, and the investigation continues.

The RCMP said they do not believe there are any concerns for public safety, nor do they believe it is connected to the Friday incident involving the highway shooting.