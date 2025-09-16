Quarterback great Nyhus returns to USask Huskies as assistant head coach

Send this page to someone via email

Every time the University of Saskatchewan Huskies find the end zone this Canada West football season, the play calls are coming from one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history.

Mason Nyhus, the Huskies’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, has returned to the Huskies fold and is three games into his tenure as the team’s offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

It’s a spot on the sideline of Griffiths Stadium which has been exactly what he pictured in making his return to the program.

“I’m just fortunate,” said Nyhus. “We got a great staff; I was fortunate enough to bring a lot of my buddies on staff with me. So many guys I’ve played with or played for, so I’m so fortunate to be here and it’s a blast every day coming to work.”

Nyhus is back with the Huskies after spending two seasons coaching with the UBC Thunderbirds’ football program, serving as quarterbacks coach under Blake Nill following his graduation from Canada West competition in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

While he said his time on the west coast was enjoyable, the pull back to his home province proved to be too great while also getting the chance to work beside his former head coach, Scott Flory.

“Honestly it’s really similar,” said Nyhus. “It’s still me talking with Scott through a bunch of situations. It’s fun man, it’s almost like flashbacks a little bit. I played with [Huskies quarterback Anton Amundrud] for a handful of seasons too, so I think all three of us are on the same page on a lot of things.”

Nyhus led the Huskies to back-to-back Vanier Cup appearances in 2021 and 2022, suiting up in 51 career games and throwing for 9,649 passing yards with 739 completions and 66 passing touchdowns.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to Flory, that relationship has continued with the Regina product now in a coaching role and developing the traits which he saw from Nyhus over his playing career.

“We’re fairly simpatico on how we see things,” said Flory. “He’s always got the quarterback perspective, I’ve always got the offensive lineman perspective and somewhere in the middle we meet. That’s usually what puts together some pretty good game plans, I think. He’s just getting started on his coaching journey here and he’s doing a great job.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nyhus has also been able to reconnect with his former backup quarterback Amundrud, who has since become a three-year starter for the Huskies and one of the top producing pivots in Canada West.

2:02 USask Huskies veteran receiver Wiebe on fire to begin Canada West season

Reunited with the player who helped introduce him to life on the gridiron at the U Sports level, Amundrud said it’s been an easygoing adjustment having Nyhus calling plays.

“When things aren’t going our way he’ll look at me and tell a joke,” said Amundrud. “He keeps it nice and calm on the sidelines and that’s really nice to have for our whole team on the sidelines, honestly. He’s a very chill and mellow guy, and he knows how to fire the guys up.”

Amundrud has thrown for the third-most yards in the conference this season with 882 passing yards, while he leads the pack in Canada West with eight passing touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with the progression that he’s seen out of the Huskies’ starting pivots abilities, Nyhus has also been struck by how Amundrud has evolved as a leader on the team.

“He was always a fantastic young man,” said Nyhus. “He was still young though, right? He’s a quieter guy by nature. I’m kind of a loud, obnoxious dude and I take up a lot of air space with my voice. [Amundrud] leads by example, but he’s really stepped up that way which I’ve been super impressed with. He’s really learning how to orchestrate this offence.”

The Huskies are coming off their first loss of the Canada West season, seeing a 17-0 lead at halftime erased by the Manitoba Bisons in a 21-20 defeat on Saturday night in Winnipeg.

As Saskatchewan aims to right the ship on Friday night against the undefeated University of Regina Rams, it’s a matchup that Nyhus is more that familiar with.

Still on the journey of bringing a Vanier Cup back to Saskatoon, he’s now chasing that goal in a coaching role.

“It’s a special place for me obviously, Griffiths Stadium,” said Nyhus. “I had a lot of great memories as a player here and hopefully I can make a lot more as a coach.”

The Huskies (2-1) will battle the Rams (3-0) at 7 p.m. at Griffiths Stadium on Friday night in battle for first place in the conference.