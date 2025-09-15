Menu

Crime

Police issue arrest warrant for Ontario mother who allegedly fled to Russia with child

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
A South Simcoe police logo is seen on a police officer on Thursday October 20, 2020. View image in full screen
A South Simcoe police logo is seen on a police officer on Thursday October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost
Police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ontario mother who they allege took her child to Russia earlier this year and has “made no attempt” to return home.

The South Simcoe Police Service posted the arrest warrant information publicly in a news release on Monday, alleging the abducted child was an infant.

They said it was March when officers launched an investigation into a child who had been living with their parents in Innisfil, Ont. The father reportedly went to the police to claim the child’s mother had taken them to Russia, purportedly to visit family.

“Through investigation, it was determined that the mother and infant travelled to Russia, and the mother made no attempt to return to Canada with the infant,” police said.

Meanwhile, the father went to family court and obtained an order to compel the mother to return to Canada with the child. Police said she did not comply.

Now, investigators are charging the 40-year-old woman with abduction and disobeying a court order. A warrant for her arrest has been issued.

