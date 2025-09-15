Nine people charged after arrests at competing immigration rallies in Toronto

Toronto police say they’ve laid charges against nine people after making arrests at a weekend demonstration in a city park.
A rally at Christie Pits Park on Saturday calling for deportations and an end to mass immigration was met by a counter-demonstration, which led to several arrests.
Police say some of the participants became “combative” and assaulted others, including a police officer.
Nine people ranging in age from 18 to 58 have been charged in connection with the protests.
Charges laid include assault, mischief, failing to comply with probation and a weapons offence.
Anyone with further information about the incidents is asked to contact police.
