Crime

2 Calgary youths injured after altercation that included an air gun, police say

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 4:49 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
Calgary police are investigating after a couple of youth were injured during an altercation that involved an air gun being discharged on Monday afternoon in the community of Forest Lawn.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 48th Street S.E. shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving reports that multiple youths were involved in an altercation.

Two of the youths involved suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police say they are now working on locating several of the youths who fled the area in a vehicle.

Trending Now

It’s believed that the incident was targeted and that all parties are known to each other.

According to a June release from the City of Calgary, 333 air guns were seized in the city between January and May of this year and more than half of this year’s air gun incidents involved youths at that time.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

