Springer helps Jays sweep before Yesavage debut

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Another big outing from one of the Toronto Blue Jays’ oldest players has set the stage for the newest.

Before throttling the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 to sweep the three-game weekend series on Sunday, the Blue Jays announced 22-year-old Trey Yesavage will make his debut in Tampa Bay against the Rays on Monday.

Yesavage watched from the dugout as 35-year-old George Springer smacked a homer and two doubles for two more RBIs in his remarkable comeback season.

“I still can’t believe he didn’t make the all-star team,” Toronto manager John Schneider said of Springer. “His numbers speak for themselves.”

Springer smashed his team-leading 29th homer and hit the 75-RBI mark. His .949 OPS trails only New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (1.120) and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani (1.006) in Major League Baseball.

Story continues below advertisement

Springer also ranks third in on-base percentage and sixth with a .303 batting average.

“We needed George to rebound,” Schneider added. “This is arguably one of the best seasons in his career. You can’t really say much else than that.

“But he’s the straw that stirs the drink. When he gets on base and hits the ball the way he’s hitting it and runs the bases the way he runs them, it rubs off on everybody.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Schneider stated that veteran bench coach Don Mattingly describes the Blue Jays group as a collection of sandlot players.

“These guys are just out playing baseball and having fun,” Schneider said. “It’s nice to be around. It’s a really fun group to be around.”

Story continues below advertisement

Yesavage soaked it all in on Sunday. He talked with Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber before the game and after the veteran’s impressive six-inning outing.

Bieber’s advice?

“Just be yourself,” Bieber said. “Throw strikes. Get ahead. Enjoy it. It’s a special thing, and nobody can take that away from you becoming a big league baseball player.

“He seems comfortable, ready to go. I’m excited to watch him. I’m excited for him and his family.”

Yesavage is the Blue Jays’ top prospect, but Schneider remarked the youngster is making his debut because he can keep the good vibrations rolling.

“This isn’t an open tryout,” Schneider said. “This is a very, very deliberate decision that we think he can help us. I don’t want to experiment too much, and I don’t want to ruffle any feathers more than we already have. We’ll make the best decision to try to win.

“This came down to taking the opportunity to add the level of talent that Trey brings. That, more than anything, more than the rest for the other starters, was (the reason). We feel like this guy can come in and get outs and help us compete, help us win games at the major league level.”

The Blue Jays (87-62) swept their 10th series on Sunday, one behind the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Story continues below advertisement

Before 40,032, Toronto also notched its 50th home win for the seventh time in club history.

The Blue Jays finished their homestand against the West Division-leading Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, who arrived in town having won eight out of nine.

The American League East leaders begin the final two weeks of the regular season with a 3 1/2 game lead on the New York Yankees, who were slated to play on Sunday night.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position,” said infielder Ernie Clement, who knocked in two runs with a go-ahead double in the fourth inning. “I think we’re going to finish strong.

“We’re all on the same page right now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly said George Springer is the oldest player on the Blue Jays.