Trending Now

Sports

Blue Jays beat Orioles 11-2 to complete sweep

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 4:17 pm
2 min read
TORONTO –
Shane Bieber surrendered one run in six innings, and Ernie Clement and George Springer knocked in two runs apiece to help the Toronto Blue Jays to an 11-2 win to sweep the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Clement’s blow in the fourth inning gave the Blue Jays (87-62) a two-run advantage. Springer increased the lead with a fifth-inning leadoff homer after a run-tying double in the third inning of his three-hit game.

The American League-leading Blue Jays won their fourth in a row, while the Orioles (69-80), who sit last in the AL East, dropped their third straight.

The only blemish from Bieber (3-1) was Coby Mayo’s one-out 412-foot solo homer to straightaway centre field in the second inning.

Bieber allowed only one hit the rest of the way. He struck out five, walked one and yielded four hits.

Orioles starter Albert Suarez departed after three innings, yielding a run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Reliever Grant Wolfram (3-1) gave up Clement’s go-ahead double. Carson Ragsdale surrendered Springer’s long ball.

Toronto’s Joey Loperfido doubled in a run in the sixth inning. Colton Cowser answered with a two-out solo shot in the seventh.

Addison Barger completed the rout with a bases-clearing double as part of a six-run seventh inning.

Takeaways

Orioles: The visitors were outscored 22-7 in the series.

Blue Jays: Springer’s team-leading 29th homer was his 11th in 26 games since recovering from his concussion on Aug. 16.

Key moment

Clement’s one-out double to the left-field corner scored Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho, who each reached base on one-out infield hits in the fourth inning.

Key stat

The Blue Jays notched their 10th sweep of the season. Only the Milwaukee Brewers (11) have more.

Up next

Righty Trey Yesavage, 22, will make his Major League Baseball debut for Toronto in its opener of a four-game set in Tampa Bay on Monday. The Rays have yet to announce a starter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

