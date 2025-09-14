Menu

Canada

RCMP say four passengers die in northern Manitoba plane crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
The flag of Manitoba flies on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The flag of Manitoba flies on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld<. ajw
RCMP say two men and two women who were from a northern Manitoba First Nation died in a plane crash in the province on Saturday.

Police say the pilot suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Mounties say in a news release that their detachment in Island lake, Man., got a report on Saturday evening that a plane had crashed approximately 40 kilometres south of St. Theresa Point First Nation, near Makepeace Lake.

They say the flight originated in St. Theresa Point First Nation and was destined for Makepeace Lake.

Mounties chartered a helicopter to fly to the crash, and they say search-and-rescue personnel from CFB Trenton were also dispatched to the scene.

They say the 20-year-old man who was flying the plane suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while his four passengers, two men aged 53 and 49, and two women who were both 50, all from St. Theresa Point First Nation, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified and have deployed to the site.

