SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Trey Yesavage to make Blue Jays debut Monday

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 1:36 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Highly touted pitching prospect Trey Yesavage is slated to make his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Sunday the right-hander would start to open a four-game road series against the Rays.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year'
Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year

Toronto was scheduled to wrap up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesavage ranks 25th on MLB’s 2025 Top 100 Prospects list and first on the Blue Jays’ Top 30 list.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 22-year-old from Pottstown, Pa., has a 3.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in six games for Triple-A Buffalo this season. He has pitched at four minor-league levels this year.

Trending Now

The Blue Jays selected Yesavage out of East Carolina University in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2024 MLB Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices