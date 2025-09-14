Trey Yesavage to make Blue Jays debut Monday

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Highly touted pitching prospect Trey Yesavage is slated to make his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Sunday the right-hander would start to open a four-game road series against the Rays.

Toronto was scheduled to wrap up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Yesavage ranks 25th on MLB’s 2025 Top 100 Prospects list and first on the Blue Jays’ Top 30 list.

The 22-year-old from Pottstown, Pa., has a 3.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in six games for Triple-A Buffalo this season. He has pitched at four minor-league levels this year.

The Blue Jays selected Yesavage out of East Carolina University in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2024 MLB Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.