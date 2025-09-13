Menu

Canada

An elementary school in Prévost, Quebec, destroyed in fire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2025 12:13 pm
About 400 students are without an elementary school after a fire broke out Friday night in Prévost, Quebec, in the Laurentians.

The town’s fire department was notified about the fire at the Val-des-Monts elementary school just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

Paul Germain, the mayor of the town, said no one was injured because no one was inside the building when the fire began.

According to union representing the town’s fire department, about 80 firefighters from a number of surrounding municipalities came together to put out the flames.

Sonia Bélanger, the Quebec minister responsible for the region, said a crisis team has since been created to determine what will happen next for the students and staff there.

The local fire department could not immediately be reached to say what could have caused the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

