Regina’s Overdose Outreach Team holds overdose awareness event at Victoria Park

Hot dogs, overdose awareness and naloxone kits being on site — the Saskatchewan Health Authority collaborated with the Regina Fire and Protective Services to spread awareness on overdoses and drug recovery.

This year, calls to police about overdoses were significantly lower than in 2024. With 92 deaths due to overdoses being reported in 2024, 2025 reported 54 and officials want to keep that decline going.

