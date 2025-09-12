Menu

Regina’s Overdose Outreach Team holds overdose awareness event at Victoria Park

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 6:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overdose Outreach Team holds event in downtown Regina'
Overdose Outreach Team holds event in downtown Regina
WATCH: Saskatchewan Health Authority in collaboration with Regina Fire and Protective Services held a Overdose Outreach Team event in downtown Regina to spread awareness about overdoses.
Hot dogs, overdose awareness and naloxone kits being on site — the Saskatchewan Health Authority collaborated with the Regina Fire and Protective Services to spread awareness on overdoses and drug recovery.

This year, calls to police about overdoses were significantly lower than in 2024. With 92 deaths due to overdoses being reported in 2024, 2025 reported 54 and officials want to keep that decline going.

More information can be found in the video above.

