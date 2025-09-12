$3K worth of ice cream, milk stolen from Shoppers Drug Mart over 3 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

How does someone steal thousands of dollars worth of dairy products from a drug store in just three weeks?

That’s the question on many minds as an Alberta man faces charges for doing just that.

Between Aug. 8 and Aug. 30, Lethbridge police said a man went into the Shoppers Drug Mart along the 500 block of 1 Avenue South numerous times and stole “significant quantities of ice cream and milk.”

Police said the the total value of the stolen goods was estimated between $2,000 and $3,000. Police did not say how the suspect managed to steal that much dairy in so little time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Video surveillance images of the suspect were sent to police.

On Aug. 30, officers were on patrol when they spotted a man matching the description of the the dairy thief, and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge man James St. Pierre Eagle Tail Feathers, 18, was charged with 10 counts of theft under $5,000.

Eagle Tail Feathers was released from custody with conditions not to go to the Park Place Mall or any Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

On Sept. 10, the accused was found in breach of his release conditions and arrested again.

Eagle Tail Feathers was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.