Crime

Montreal teen terror case pushed back again as defence awaits evidence

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2025 3:30 pm
2 min read
Montreal teen accused of terrorism plot faces charges in youth court
The case against a 17-year-old Montreal boy who allegedly intended to carry out an attack on behalf of the Islamic State has been postponed once again.

Defence Lawyer Tiago Murias asked for another month to prepare his client’s defence, pushing the case back until Oct. 14.

Murias told youth court he has yet to receive all of the Crown’s evidence and needs more information to defend his client.

Murias had previously asked for a new date and cited delays in evidence disclosure during the last court appearance on Aug. 29.

The youth cannot be named because he is a minor.

He is facing charges of providing or making available property or services for terrorist purposes, participating in the activity of a terrorist group and facilitating a terrorist activity.

Federal prosecutor Marc Cigana said the youth was arrested under “urgent” circumstances on Aug. 20, which meant the Crown didn’t have time to fully prepare the evidence before his first court appearance.

“When the charges are laid like this after an arrest, disclosure is never completely ready,” he said outside the courtroom.

Police have said the youth had allegedly intended to carry out at least one attack on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group, and had allegedly posted threatening comments on social media.

The youth was also charged with assaulting an RCMP officer at the police station following his arrest.

The youth appeared in court on Friday, with his mother watching in the audience. He did not speak but could be seen nodding to his lawyer following the appearance.

Murias said in court that he needs all the evidence to be able to take a position at a bail hearing, and to decide whether to request a trial by judge or jury. Murias, who did not address reporters after the hearing, said the Crown’s delay in providing evidence was for “normal and legitimate” reasons.

Cigana said the timeline for a trial will depend on the defence’s choices, but that it likely would be a lengthy process.

“(The accused) has a right to a jury trial, he has a right to a preliminary inquiry…it’s very difficult to say in this case, but we’re certainly talking about many months,” he said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

