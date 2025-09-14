2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night

See more sharing options

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday night was a star-studded display of TV’s finest talent.

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosts this year’s illustrious awards show, marking his debut as host.

The annual event delivered a dazzling cascade of red carpet looks. From the small screen’s most recognizable faces to its breakthrough stars, all turned heads in glamourous outfits.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from tonight’s red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Selena Gomez

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Segel

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa

View image in full screen FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Images

Walton Goggins

Gayle King

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Megan Stalter

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ben Stiller

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

View image in full screen Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Adam Scott

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jean Smart

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Alan Cumming

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Owen Cooper

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams