Entertainment

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 14, 2025 8:03 pm
1 min read
Left to right: Pedro Pascal, Jean Smart and Kathy Bates arrive at the 2025 Primetime Emmy awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles View image in full screen
Left to right: Pedro Pascal, Jean Smart and Kathy Bates arrive at the 2025 Primetime Emmy awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Getty Images
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday night was a star-studded display of TV’s finest talent.

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosts this year’s illustrious awards show, marking his debut as host.

The annual event delivered a dazzling cascade of red carpet looks. From the small screen’s most recognizable faces to its breakthrough stars, all turned heads in glamourous outfits.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from tonight’s red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Selena Gomez

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Segel

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Images
Click to play video: 'Nominees revealed for 77th annual Emmy Awards'
Nominees revealed for 77th annual Emmy Awards

Walton Goggins

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen

Gayle King

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

 Megan Stalter

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ben Stiller 

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage
Adam Scott

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jean Smart

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Alan Cumming

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Owen Cooper

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

2025 Emmy Awards: The most dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night - image View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
