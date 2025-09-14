2025 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘Severance,’ ‘The Studio’ lead ahead of ceremony

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Television’s biggest night is back with the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television from standout stories, performances and creators of the year.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host the ceremony for the very first time and he’s also nominated for his variety special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

Ahead of the ceremony, Severance dominates the field with 27 Emmy nominations, while The Studio leads comedy nominees with a record-breaking 23 nominations — the most-ever for a comedy series in its first season.

Canadian actor Seth Rogen, who co-created the series with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, got one nomination each for acting, writing and directing, and is a triple threat on Emmys night.

Story continues below advertisement

The Penguin, HBO’s dark drama from the Batman universe, heads up the limited series category with 24 nominations, including nods for leads Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.

This year’s presenters include Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge and Alan Cumming, among many others.

Viewers may also get a Gilmore Girls reunion as Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham are both set to take the stage.

Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below. (These will be updated LIVE as the ceremony goes on.)

—

Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Lead Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Story continues below advertisement

Lead Actor, Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress, Comedy

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Ederibi, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Drama

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

John Turturro, Severance

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Story continues below advertisement

Guest Actor, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Guest Actress, Drama

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Guest Actor, Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoe Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Story continues below advertisement

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Animated Program

Arcane: League of Legends

Bob’s Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

—

— For a complete list of winners, please visit the official Emmys site.

—

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Associated Press