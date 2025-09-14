2025 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘Severance,’ ‘The Studio’ lead ahead of ceremony

Television’s biggest night is back with the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television from standout stories, performances and creators of the year.
Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host the ceremony for the very first time and he’s also nominated for his variety special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.
Ahead of the ceremony, Severance dominates the field with 27 Emmy nominations, while The Studio leads comedy nominees with a record-breaking 23 nominations — the most-ever for a comedy series in its first season.
Canadian actor Seth Rogen, who co-created the series with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, got one nomination each for acting, writing and directing, and is a triple threat on Emmys night.
The Penguin, HBO’s dark drama from the Batman universe, heads up the limited series category with 24 nominations, including nods for leads Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.
This year’s presenters include Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge and Alan Cumming, among many others.
Viewers may also get a Gilmore Girls reunion as Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham are both set to take the stage.
Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below. (These will be updated LIVE as the ceremony goes on.)
Best Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Lead Actress, Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Lead Actor, Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress, Comedy
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Ederibi, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor, Drama
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
John Turturro, Severance
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Supporting Actress, Drama
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Guest Actor, Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Guest Actress, Drama
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Guest Actor, Comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress, Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Best Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Animated Program
Arcane: League of Legends
Bob’s Burgers
Common Side Effects
Love, Death + Robots
The Simpsons
— For a complete list of winners, please visit the official Emmys site.
— with files from The Associated Press
