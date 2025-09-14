Menu

Entertainment

2025 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘Severance,’ ‘The Studio’ lead ahead of ceremony

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 14, 2025 7:40 pm
4 min read
Nominees revealed for 77th annual Emmy Awards
WATCH: Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announce the nominees for the 77th annual Emmy Awards. – Jul 15, 2025
Television’s biggest night is back with the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television from standout stories, performances and creators of the year.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host the ceremony for the very first time and he’s also nominated for his variety special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

Ahead of the ceremony, Severance dominates the field with 27 Emmy nominations, while The Studio leads comedy nominees with a record-breaking 23 nominations — the most-ever for a comedy series in its first season.

Canadian actor Seth Rogen, who co-created the series with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, got one nomination each for acting, writing and directing, and is a triple threat on Emmys night.

Click to play video: '“I need Canadians — they’re funny people,” Seth Rogen says'
“I need Canadians — they’re funny people,” Seth Rogen says
Story continues below advertisement

The Penguin, HBO’s dark drama from the Batman universe, heads up the limited series category with 24 nominations, including nods for leads Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.

This year’s presenters include Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge and Alan Cumming, among many others.

Viewers may also get a Gilmore Girls reunion as Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham are both set to take the stage.

Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below. (These will be updated LIVE as the ceremony goes on.)

Best Drama Series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Lead Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Story continues below advertisement

Lead Actor, Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress, Comedy

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Ederibi, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Drama

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
John Turturro, Severance
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Story continues below advertisement

Guest Actor, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Guest Actress, Drama

Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Guest Actor, Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge

Story continues below advertisement

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Animated Program

Arcane: League of Legends
Bob’s Burgers
Common Side Effects
Love, Death + Robots
The Simpsons

— For a complete list of winners, please visit the official Emmys site.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

