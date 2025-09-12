SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Canada Post union says it will end overtime ban, but stop delivering flyers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2025 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'From Air Canada to Canada Post: Why are labour strikes surging in Canada?'
From Air Canada to Canada Post: Why are labour strikes surging in Canada?
From Air Canada's cabin crew strike — to the on-going Canada Post negotiations — labour disruptions have dominated much of the news this summer. One labour expert takes a look at how things are progressing when it comes to worker rights – Sep 1, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will lift its overtime ban as of Monday at 12:01 am local time, and instead implement a ban on commercial flyer delivery.

CUPW president Jan Simpson is calling on Canada Post to get back to the bargaining table in hopes of wrapping up the ongoing dispute before the holiday season.

The union has banned overtime work since late May as it works to secure a new contract with Canada Post.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post reports $407-million loss as parcel revenue drops sharply'
Canada Post reports $407-million loss as parcel revenue drops sharply
Trending Now

Late last month, the union responded to Canada Post’s latest offers with a proposal that called for higher wages but made some allowances for part-time workers.

Story continues below advertisement

The postal service has yet to respond formally to those proposals but has asked the union to align its expectations with Canada Post’s dire financial realities.

The Crown corporation says it’s bleeding millions of dollars a day as uncertainty around labour negotiations hurts its business.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices