Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Langley Animal Protection Society told to vacate home of 23 years by township

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Langley Animal Protection Society contract terminated'
Langley Animal Protection Society contract terminated
Langley Township has given the Langley Animal Protection Society one month to vacate its facility, ending a more than two-decade-long contract. As Taya Fast reports, the society hopes to find a solution while the township remains tight-lipped.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Langley Township has given the Langley Animal Protection Society one month to vacate its facilities in Aldergrove.

In a press release, the township says it was not a sudden move, pointing to more than a year of failed contract negotiations.

The change follows the council’s decision to bring animal control services in-house, promising “improved service delivery, strengthened accountability, and long-term cost savings for Township residents, while ensuring greater oversight of animal control, welfare, and public safety.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, staff at the Animal Protection Society say they never stopped negotiations.

“We at no time stopped negotiations or were unwilling to negotiate; we have always wanted to stay here, that’s our goal,” Sarah Jones, the executive director, told Global News.

Trending Now

“This has been our home for 23 years, so it’s really important for us to be able to service the community that we have serviced for so long.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones said the society is dedicated to staying and is hoping the township comes back to the table.

The Township of Langley declined a request for interview, saying it will share more details about the transition in the coming days.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices