Langley Animal Protection Society told to vacate home of 23 years by township

Send this page to someone via email

Langley Township has given the Langley Animal Protection Society one month to vacate its facilities in Aldergrove.

In a press release, the township says it was not a sudden move, pointing to more than a year of failed contract negotiations.

The change follows the council’s decision to bring animal control services in-house, promising “improved service delivery, strengthened accountability, and long-term cost savings for Township residents, while ensuring greater oversight of animal control, welfare, and public safety.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, staff at the Animal Protection Society say they never stopped negotiations.

“We at no time stopped negotiations or were unwilling to negotiate; we have always wanted to stay here, that’s our goal,” Sarah Jones, the executive director, told Global News.

“This has been our home for 23 years, so it’s really important for us to be able to service the community that we have serviced for so long.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones said the society is dedicated to staying and is hoping the township comes back to the table.

The Township of Langley declined a request for interview, saying it will share more details about the transition in the coming days.