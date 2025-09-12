Steinbach gets 2 months of rain in one night during Manitoba storm: meteorologist

Send this page to someone via email

Southeast Manitoba was hit unusually hard by a late summer storm, Environment and Climate Change Canada says, leading to the equivalent of two months of rain hitting the Steinbach area in a single night.

Meteorologist Crawford Luke told 680 CJOB that the air in the region has been humid, prompting the unsettled weather.

Luke said the Steinbach area saw between 100 and 130 millimetres of rain, and areas including St. Agathe, Niverville, and communities along Highway 12 to Sprague were also hit hard — leading to some flooding in some places.

“We are in a pretty humid air mass and it looks like that’s going to stay with us for a while,” Luke said.

“So that kind of supports the notion of a heavy rainfall event — but to see this much rain over the course of a night… typically this time of year, precipitation amounts are really starting to fall off.

“Any time you have a thunderstorm persisting for hours and hours over the same area, you’re going to get a lot of rain dumped on that area.”

Luke said the weekend is shaping up to deliver cloudy conditions in southern Manitoba, but temperatures will remain above average for September.

“It might be a little bit cloudy, (but) I think we’ll get into some sunny breaks. I see the sun poking out a bit right now,” he said.

“Saturday, tomorrow, I think will be kind of similar — mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks — and then we might get a little unsettled again Sunday-Monday.

“We’re remaining warm and we’re remaining humid, so our temperatures are well above normal for where they should be for this time of year.”

Luke said he expects that trend to continue for the next week or so.