Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta charity gives the gift of mobility to Saskatchewan kids

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 7:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta charity gives the gift of mobility to Saskatchewan kids'
Alberta charity gives the gift of mobility to Saskatchewan kids
WATCH: Go Baby Go is back in Saskatchewan, donating adaptive cars for children with restricted mobility. Payton Zillich met with the families receiving the cars to hear more about what this gift means to them.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A children’s charity, Variety Alberta, was back in Saskatchewan for the fifth year in a row for their ‘Go Baby Go program.

Through Go Baby Go, children with limited mobility are given the opportunity to drive their very own adaptive cars.  These cars allow the children to move freely and independently through push-buttons, supported seating and communication devices.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Variety Alberta has given more than 21 of these cars to families or physical therapy programs across Saskatchewan. The cars are sponsored by companies to allow the charity to give these special rides to kids for free.

Trending Now

Watch the video above to see the children’s and parents’ reaction to their brand-new car.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices