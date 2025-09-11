Alberta charity gives the gift of mobility to Saskatchewan kids

See more sharing options

A children’s charity, Variety Alberta, was back in Saskatchewan for the fifth year in a row for their ‘Go Baby Go program.

Through Go Baby Go, children with limited mobility are given the opportunity to drive their very own adaptive cars. These cars allow the children to move freely and independently through push-buttons, supported seating and communication devices.

Variety Alberta has given more than 21 of these cars to families or physical therapy programs across Saskatchewan. The cars are sponsored by companies to allow the charity to give these special rides to kids for free.

Watch the video above to see the children’s and parents’ reaction to their brand-new car.