Plan pitched to fix Toronto’s burnt-out Luminous Veil in phases

Send this page to someone via email

A decade after Toronto’s Luminous Veil began living up to its name and lighting up the night sky over the Don Valley, the panels are routinely failing, leaving large sections of the installation dark.

However, a plan to modernize the project is looking to address what the original designer calls “distressing” for those who see its current state.

The Prince Edward Viaduct connection between Bloor Street and the Danforth also shared a troubling link with suicide, once sharing the distinction of being the second most sought-after location to attempt suicide next to the Golden Gate Bridge. After years of pushing for measures to help those in crisis, the city commissioned artist Dereck Revington’s design for a barrier with lights interacting with shifting weather patterns.

The barriers went up in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2015 that the Luminous Veil truly became luminous. A decade later, Revington said he continues to hear complaints about what has become of his creation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve heard so many people saying, ‘We love that work, what’s going on? Half the lights are not working, it’s sputtering,'” he said. A drive along the viaduct will often see vast sections of the shimmering lights surrounded by dark sections.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s been 10 years since the lighting’s been done. If it had been maintained by the city, it would still be running,” said Revington.

2:09 Calls for repair as Toronto’s Luminous Veil remains dim

Now, the city’s Economic and Community Development Committee is considering a plan to repair the lights. It took the Pan Am Games to finish Revington’s vision the first time, and the city wants to get the installation fixed in time for next year’s FIFA World Cup at an estimated cost of $300-450,000.

A long-term plan to modernize the lighting system so burnt out lights don’t have to be manually reported is also being considered.

Story continues below advertisement

The city estimates the full system renewal would cost up to $2.3 million and would guarantee the work of art’s functionality for more than 15 years.

Toronto-Danforth city councillor Paula Fletcher hasn’t been pleased with the lack of upkeep for the installation, saying the city hasn’t given it the attention it deserves. But Fletcher isn’t yet sure if the longer-term upgrades are needed.

“I don’t really know about the rest of the money, if that’s really necessary, but what is necessary is let’s get the lights on,” Fletcher said.

The Chair of the Broadview Danforth BIA also wants to see the lights fixed, but Albert Stortchak said he was concerned about the hefty price tag and wondered why the overhaul couldn’t be done all at once in time for soccer fans to arrive.

“Would it not be better to work on a permanent solution and use that $300,000 toward a permanent solution?” Stortchak asked.

A 2024 study from the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry found the Luminous Veil had “an enduring suicide prevention effect” and estimated it had saved over 150 lives from being lost.

Revington feels the city has a duty to respect the work that went into the project and wants to be a part of the Veil’s renewal if the plan is approved.