Crime

Man dead in afternoon shooting in Burnaby, no suspects arrested

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
Man dead in afternoon shooting in Burnaby
A man is dead following a brazen afternoon shooting in Burnaby on Wednesday. Homicide investigators have taken over the case and as Troy Charles reports, a burned car was found nearby about 15 minutes later.
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Burnaby after a shooting took place early on Wednesday evening.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says that multiple reports of shots fired near Still Creek Avenue and Still Creek Drive came in just before 5:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who was already dead, police confirmed.

A car was later found on fire near Nursery Street and Lakefield Drive in South Burnaby and police said they are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Police also said they do not believe the shooting was targeted but no one has been arrested at this time.

Witnesses or people with any information are asked to contact IHIT.

More to come.

