Crime

Man arrested in U.S., returned to Canada over fatal Quebec crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
A truck driver wanted in Quebec for a crash south of Montreal in 2022 that killed a boy and a woman is in custody after he was arrested in the U.S. and returned to Canada.

Quebec provincial police say Baljeet Singh, 28, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 21 after several months of extradition hearings, and returned to Canada on Wednesday.

The crash of July 22, 2022, occurred on Highway 30 in Brossard, Que., causing the deaths of an 11-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman.

Police said at the time that the truck collided with a total of seven vehicles after it failed to slow down as it approached a construction zone.

Aside from the two people killed, ten people were also injured.

Police say Singh is to appear today by video conference in a Longueuil, Que., courtroom on charges that include dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

