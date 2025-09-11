Manitoba RCMP search for suspect wanted in Portage la Prairie assault

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that took place earlier this month in Portage la Prairie.

Officers were called to a home on 11th Street NW on the morning of Sept. 3, where they found an injured woman who said a man had broken in, assaulted her and fled. Police said there were children in the house at the time the assault took place.

The woman, who knew her alleged attacker, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Burton “Cody” Campbell, 39, from Ebb and Flow First Nation, remains at large, police said, and is the subject of a warrant for breaking and entering with intent, and assault while choking, suffocating or strangling. He’s also facing four counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.