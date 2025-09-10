Menu

Sports

QB Zach Collaros ruled out for Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Friday’s game

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 8:02 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) gets sacked by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Malik Carney (11) and Shane Ray (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) gets sacked by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Malik Carney (11) and Shane Ray (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be once again without their first-string quarterback for Friday’s week 15 matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

QB Zach Collaros missed a second straight day of practice, and the team has already ruled him out to play against the Ticats due to the head injury he suffered in the Banjo Bowl.

It’ll be the third game this season that the Bombers will play without their leader on offence.

It’s expected backup Chris Streveler will get the start at quarterback with Collaros unavailable again. It’ll be Streveler’s third start of the season after leading the Bombers to a win over the BC Lions in the season opener when Collaros was suspended, while also beating the Toronto Argonauts when Collaros was injured in early August.

Labour Day Win and Banjo Bowl Preview

Streveler has thrown eight interceptions to only five touchdowns this season, but his teammates are still confident he can lead them to a win.

“He’s a vet in this league as well,” Bombers receiver Nic Demski told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s a good quarterback. He’s gonna lead us. He’s passionate about what he does. He’s always controlling the huddle.

“So, you got a guy that can run, you got a guy with some grit. Not saying that Zach can’t. I mean, we’ve seen his legs this year, but we still got a good football player and a good quarterback back there.”

There were a few changes to the Bombers official injury report following their closed practice. Defensive back Deatrick Nichols (hip) and linebacker Kyrie Wilson (ankle) were both back on the field after missing the first practice of the week and both are listed as questionable to face the Ticats. Nick Hallett and Fabian Weitz are also questionable to play.

After back-to-back losses, the Bombers take on the East Division-leading Ticats on Friday starting at 6:00 pm Manitoba time.

