Nova Scotia government officials defend use of sole-source contracts

Nova Scotia senior officials are defending the government’s decision to tender public contracts without a competitive bidding process.
The officials made the comments on so-called alternative procurement for goods and services before a legislature committee today.
Joanne Munro, Service Nova Scotia deputy minister, says alternative procurement is a “legitimate and necessary” tool used by governments across Canada.
Munro says alternative procurement methods such as sole-source contracts allow governments to respond quickly in urgent and specialized circumstances.
She says the government procured $1.8 billion in goods and services in the last fiscal year, with $273 million — or just over 15 per cent — obtained through a non-competitive process.
A report released in February by provincial auditor general Kim Adair says that while legitimate, alternative procurement can increase the government’s reliance on a single vendor and reduce public transparency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.
