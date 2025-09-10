Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia government officials defend use of sole-source contracts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia auditor general calls out billions of dollars in spending outside budget process
Nova Scotia’s auditor general released her annual report Tuesday. The report includes audits from over 100 organizations under provincial control, totaling more than $16 billion in spending for the fiscal year. As Ella MacDonald reports, the public accounts audit found two concerning trends when it comes to government accountability. – Feb 11, 2025
Nova Scotia senior officials are defending the government’s decision to tender public contracts without a competitive bidding process.

The officials made the comments on so-called alternative procurement for goods and services before a legislature committee today.

Joanne Munro, Service Nova Scotia deputy minister, says alternative procurement is a “legitimate and necessary” tool used by governments across Canada.

Munro says alternative procurement methods such as sole-source contracts allow governments to respond quickly in urgent and specialized circumstances.

She says the government procured $1.8 billion in goods and services in the last fiscal year, with $273 million — or just over 15 per cent — obtained through a non-competitive process.

A report released in February by provincial auditor general Kim Adair says that while legitimate, alternative procurement can increase the government’s reliance on a single vendor and reduce public transparency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

