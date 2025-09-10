Nova Scotia government officials defend use of sole-source contracts

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia senior officials are defending the government’s decision to tender public contracts without a competitive bidding process.

The officials made the comments on so-called alternative procurement for goods and services before a legislature committee today.

Joanne Munro, Service Nova Scotia deputy minister, says alternative procurement is a “legitimate and necessary” tool used by governments across Canada.

Munro says alternative procurement methods such as sole-source contracts allow governments to respond quickly in urgent and specialized circumstances.

She says the government procured $1.8 billion in goods and services in the last fiscal year, with $273 million — or just over 15 per cent — obtained through a non-competitive process.

A report released in February by provincial auditor general Kim Adair says that while legitimate, alternative procurement can increase the government’s reliance on a single vendor and reduce public transparency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.