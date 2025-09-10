Menu

Education

Winnipeg high school staff, students urged to avoid forest after encounter

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 11:01 am
1 min read
Collège Jeanne-Sauvé. View image in full screen
Collège Jeanne-Sauvé. Collège Jeanne-Sauvé / Facebook
Staff and students at a school in south Winnipeg have been told to avoid a nearby forest until further notice, after an incident Tuesday morning.

Global Winnipeg has obtained a letter sent to parents from the principal at Collège Jeanne-Sauvé, which details an encounter a Grade 9 phys-ed class had with a homeless person in the Dakota Forest.

The letter said the students were in the forest with their teacher when they walked past a tent, and an unsheltered person allegedly came out and chased after them.

One student was injured in the incident but didn’t need medical attention, the letter said.

Police said they carried out a full investigation and that there were insufficient grounds to lay any charges.

Global Winnipeg has reached out to the Louis Riel School Division for more information.

Click to play video: 'Homelessness numbers at all-time high in Winnipeg'
Homelessness numbers at all-time high in Winnipeg
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

