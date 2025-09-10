Winnipeg high school staff, students urged to avoid forest after encounter

Send this page to someone via email

Staff and students at a school in south Winnipeg have been told to avoid a nearby forest until further notice, after an incident Tuesday morning.

Global Winnipeg has obtained a letter sent to parents from the principal at Collège Jeanne-Sauvé, which details an encounter a Grade 9 phys-ed class had with a homeless person in the Dakota Forest.

The letter said the students were in the forest with their teacher when they walked past a tent, and an unsheltered person allegedly came out and chased after them.

One student was injured in the incident but didn’t need medical attention, the letter said.

Police said they carried out a full investigation and that there were insufficient grounds to lay any charges.

Global Winnipeg has reached out to the Louis Riel School Division for more information.

