Bichette put on 10-day IL with left knee sprain

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – It’s Ernie Clement and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s turn to be the next men up on the Toronto Blue Jays.

All-star shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Blue Jays with a sprained left knee on Tuesday afternoon, hours before they hosted the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre. Clement was slotted into shortstop in the lineup against Houston and Toronto manager John Schneider said Kiner-Falefa will also shoulder some of the infield duties.

“They get it, you know,?” said Schneider in his office. “I was talking to Ernie this morning and he was asking about Bo and I think it kind of surprised everyone a little bit that he was going to be out for a little bit but they’re ready for it.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t really think there’s too many things this team isn’t ready for at this point. They understand where we are.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bichette was hurt when he collided with Yankees catcher Austin Wells in Saturday’s 3-1 loss in New York. He needed help off the field after colliding with Wells’s shin guard in the sixth inning. X-rays taken during a nearly two-hour rain delay came back negative, and he later struck out in his final at-bat.

The 27-year-old Bichette didn’t play in Sunday’s finale in the Bronx and the Blue Jays had Monday off. His move to the IL is retroactive to Sunday.

“You never really know until you get an MRI,” said Schneider on Bichette’s delayed move to the IL. “I was going off of talking to him, talking to the trainers, checking in with him yesterday, on the off day.

“I thought we were going to dodge a bullet based on how we felt afterwards on Saturday and then Sunday, thinking we have an off day. (…) You’ve got to kind of wait to see what the MRI says.”

Bichette is hitting .311 this season with 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in. He leads Major League Baseball with 181 hits and 44 doubles.

Outfielder Joey Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and was available to play against Houston.

Story continues below advertisement

Loperfido has been excellent for the Blue Jays this season when called up from the minors. He’s hitting .358 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 30 games this year. He had a .409 on-base percentage and a .915 on-base plus slugging percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.