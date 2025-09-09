Mayor of Barrie, Ont., declares state of emergency over homeless encampments

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Barrie, Ont., declared a state of emergency over homeless encampments in the city Tuesday, citing concerns about public safety as a justification for the decision.

Alex Nuttall said in a news release that the residents of Barrie, a city of nearly 150,000 people north of Toronto, “have had enough” of what he described as “lawlessness.”

“Since Day 1, I have been clear that encampments are not acceptable in the City of Barrie. The people who live in tents could turn to resources available,” he said.

“If you refuse that help you cannot stay in these encampments. Our city will not allow lawlessness to take over our community.”

Nuttall said while he understands homelessness is a complex issue, encampments have resulted in health and safety issues for the community, a negative impact on the environment and damage to municipal property.

The announcement comes after a lengthy police investigation at the site of an encampment led to a man being arrested last month for the murder and dismemberment of two victims.

Police said the victims and the suspect, who is also facing weapons and drug charges, had all lived at the same encampment.

The emergency declaration called the incident at the encampment in the Dyment’s Creek area a “heinous crime.” It said the city was able to provide shelter and services to those who were displaced after the site was closed.

The city held a meeting last month to discuss the site cleanup, the release said.

It said those present, including city councillors, “raised concerns about the impact of encampments in the community, associated risk to individuals and the costs of cleanup especially to those areas where city infrastructure is significantly impacted and the immediate need to address such areas.”

Nuttall said he is also concerned about arson, thefts, public drug use and overdoses associated with encampments.

Nuttall’s emergency declaration covers city-run public spaces such as parks, sidewalks, trail systems and boulevards.

The mayor’s orders under provincial emergency management law would allow city staff to create a new task force to oversee the response to encampments, hire consultants and contractors as part of that response and enforce protocols more aggressively.

Nuttall is also calling on the province to provide more funding for Barrie as the city moves to remove encampments and provide services and shelter beds to those affected.

In June, Premier Doug Ford’s government passed legislation to give more powers to police and municipalities to remove encampments and strengthen penalties for those suspected of using drugs in public.

The provincial government also pledged $75.5 million in funding to municipalities to address encampments, including $50 million for affordable housing and $20 million to expand shelter capacity.