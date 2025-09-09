Video captures brawl between lacrosse fans at game 3 of Mann Cup in New West

Send this page to someone via email

Fans at a lacrosse game between the New Westminster Salmonbellies and the Six Nations Chiefs got physical in the stands on Monday night as the rivalry between the two teams heated up.

The teams are competing in the Mann Cup, and the fight broke out at the end of game three.

New Westminster police confirmed to Global News they were called to the incident on Sept. 8.

During the altercation between the spectators, police said a man was hit in the head with a bullhorn, which required several stitches.

The department says the matter is still under investigation.

Sgt. Andrew Leaver with the New Westminster Police Department said no arrests have been made at this time.

“We are aware that there were a number of incidents captured on video,” he said. “We would encourage people to provide those to us, and we also are reviewing the arena video itself as well.”

Leaver said fans can expect an increased police presence at the games at Queen’s Park Arena.

In a statement, the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) said the New Westminster Salmonbellies and Mann Cup Organizing Committee are “deeply troubled” by the incident.

“The Mann Cup is a highly prestigious lacrosse championship meant to showcase the best of Canadian Lacrosse at the Sr. A level,” the WLA said.

“It is not a venue for disorderly and unruly conduct or unsportsmanlike behavior that disrespects the game, its athletes, or its fans.”

It added that, in addition to an increase in police presence going forward, fans can expect mandatory bag checks at the entrance for the remainder of the season. Noisemakers, including air horns, will no longer be permitted except for traditional drums.

It also said alcohol sales and service will stop at the end of the second intermission, and any people identified as being involved in the Sept. 8 altercation will be refused entry for all remaining games.

Leaver stressed that they want the events to be family-friendly and safe for everyone and said that while emotions can run high, acts of violence will not be tolerated.