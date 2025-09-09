Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video captures brawl between lacrosse fans at game 3 of Mann Cup in New West

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted September 9, 2025 9:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fans brawl during game 3 of lacrosse’s Mann Cup'
Fans brawl during game 3 of lacrosse’s Mann Cup
Police are investigating after spectators of the Mann Cup lacrosse game began fighting in the stands. One person was hurt and required stitches. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fans at a lacrosse game between the New Westminster Salmonbellies and the Six Nations Chiefs got physical in the stands on Monday night as the rivalry between the two teams heated up.

The teams are competing in the Mann Cup, and the fight broke out at the end of game three.

New Westminster police confirmed to Global News they were called to the incident on Sept. 8.

During the altercation between the spectators, police said a man was hit in the head with a bullhorn, which required several stitches.

The department says the matter is still under investigation.

Sgt. Andrew Leaver with the New Westminster Police Department said no arrests have been made at this time.

“We are aware that there were a number of incidents captured on video,” he said. “We would encourage people to provide those to us, and we also are reviewing the arena video itself as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leaver said fans can expect an increased police presence at the games at Queen’s Park Arena.

Click to play video: 'Salmonbellies bolster lineup for Mann Cup'
Salmonbellies bolster lineup for Mann Cup
Trending Now

In a statement, the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) said the New Westminster Salmonbellies and Mann Cup Organizing Committee are “deeply troubled” by the incident.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Mann Cup is a highly prestigious lacrosse championship meant to showcase the best of Canadian Lacrosse at the Sr. A level,” the WLA said.

“It is not a venue for disorderly and unruly conduct or unsportsmanlike behavior that disrespects the game, its athletes, or its fans.”

It added that, in addition to an increase in police presence going forward, fans can expect mandatory bag checks at the entrance for the remainder of the season. Noisemakers, including air horns, will no longer be permitted except for traditional drums.

Story continues below advertisement

It also said alcohol sales and service will stop at the end of the second intermission, and any people identified as being involved in the Sept. 8 altercation will be refused entry for all remaining games.

Leaver stressed that they want the events to be family-friendly and safe for everyone and said that while emotions can run high, acts of violence will not be tolerated.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices