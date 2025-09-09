Menu

Canada

Liberal MPs meet in Edmonton to talk fall session, major projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney is joined by members of his cabinet and caucus as he speaks at a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, after Bill C-5 passed in the House, on Friday, June 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney is joined by members of his cabinet and caucus as he speaks at a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, after Bill C-5 passed in the House, on Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal caucus is meeting in Edmonton this week ahead of the fall sitting of Parliament.

It’s the first time the caucus has met since June, and the first caucus retreat held outside Ottawa since Carney took over the party’s leadership last March.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

It comes as Carney has a lofty fall agenda to move on his major projects legislation that was passed in a hurry in June.

Carney has been promising for weeks to unveil his short list of initial projects he wants to fast track using the bill, and has hinted in recent days about big announcements coming on ports and housing.

The retreat began Monday with a meeting of the women’s caucus, with rural, Indigenous, economic and regional meetings scheduled for today.

Carney is expected to attend the meetings tomorrow and Thursday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

