Liberal MPs meet in Edmonton to talk fall session, major projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal caucus is meeting in Edmonton this week ahead of the fall sitting of Parliament.

It’s the first time the caucus has met since June, and the first caucus retreat held outside Ottawa since Carney took over the party’s leadership last March.

It comes as Carney has a lofty fall agenda to move on his major projects legislation that was passed in a hurry in June.

Carney has been promising for weeks to unveil his short list of initial projects he wants to fast track using the bill, and has hinted in recent days about big announcements coming on ports and housing.

The retreat began Monday with a meeting of the women’s caucus, with rural, Indigenous, economic and regional meetings scheduled for today.

Carney is expected to attend the meetings tomorrow and Thursday.