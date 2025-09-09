Davis Cup tie between Canada and Israel closed to Halifax fans over ‘escalating’ safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Davis Cup World Group I tie between Canada and Israel will be played in a closed venue in Halifax — without fans in attendance — because of “escalating safety concerns.”

Tennis Canada said Tuesday that the decision, which was made in consultation with the International Tennis Federation, was “not taken lightly.”

“Intelligence received from local authorities and national security agencies, combined with disruptions witnessed at other recent events both in Canada and internationally, indicated a risk of significant disruption to this event,” Tennis Canada wrote in a Tuesday release.

The tie is set to take place Friday and Saturday at Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax, and will determine which of the two nations will advance to compete in next year’s Davis Cup Qualifiers. Team Canada will be led by captain Frank Dancevic.

The organizers have refused to cancel the event despite calls to do so.

An open letter signed by more than 400 people, including former Olympian Moh Ahmed, demanded the cancellation in light of international scrutiny over Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The signatories note that Canada has already sanctioned senior Israeli cabinet ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, and argue it would be “unconscionable” to proceed with the competition.

“Tennis Canada acknowledges the ongoing and deeply complex situation in the Middle East,” Tennis Canada said in a statement last month, adding that its role is to “promote the sport and provide opportunities for players and fans while ensuring the Halifax tie is contested in a safe and professional environment.”

On Tuesday, Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv said playing behind closed doors is the only way to “safeguard those involved and preserve the event itself.”

“While this outcome is very disappointing, it allows the tie to proceed in Halifax and ensures that our athletes can continue to compete at the highest international level,” Ziv said in a statement.

Scotiabank Centre said Tuesday that ticket holders for the event will receive full refunds within 30 days.

— with a file from The Canadian Press