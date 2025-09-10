Historic Toronto building may soon have 60-storey tower built above it

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto should approve a redesigned development proposal that would see a 60-storey tower built above a more than 130-year-old building, staff recommend.

The proposed project at the Stewart Building, located at 149 College St., would preserve the historic building’s characteristics, staff said in a report being presented to Toronto and East York Community Council this month.

Built in 1892-94 as the Toronto Athletic Club, the six-storey building near University Avenue was designated a heritage site in 1978 on “architectural and historic” grounds.

“The designation identifies the building, which was designed by E. J. Lennox, as ‘a significant work in the Romanesque Revival style, by [an] important Toronto architect,’” staff said in the report.

“The designation identifies ‘large arched windows, prominent wall dormers, a fine arched entrance portico and a distinctive use of stone and brick’ as noteworthy features.”

In 1900, the Stewart Building’s lavish interior was altered by architect A. F. Wickson to convert it to the first Technical School for the Toronto Board of Education. In 1930, it was again remodelled for civic offices by architect J. J. Woolnough, staff said.

Today, the building is utilized by the University of Toronto.

The proposed development, which was originally submitted in October 2024, would introduce hundreds of student and general residential units, as well as thousands of square metres of institutional space. Stewart Building would serve as a podium for the tower, staff said.

Having gone through several alterations, the project now would integrate the College Street north façade, the east façade and a partial east and south façade. The construction would also incorporate stepbacks above the heritage building, and the transition in height between the heritage building and the tower will be moderated by a glazed reveal.

“A new landscape open area will be included at the northeast corner of the site,” staff said.

“Staff are of the opinion that the proposal conserves the cultural heritage values, attributes and character of the heritage property.”

Toronto and East York Community Council will consider the proposal on Sept. 18, and City Council is scheduled to review the matter at its October meeting, depending on the outcome of the community council decision.