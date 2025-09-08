Menu

Education

University of Lethbridge refreshes look with Indigenous-inspired rebrand

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 7:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'University of Lethbridge refreshes its look with rebrand'
University of Lethbridge refreshes its look with rebrand
WATCH: Founded in 1967, the University of Lethbridge has lived by its motto, 'Fiat Lux', but now it's doing away with its traditional crest in favour of a new, Indigenous-inspired logo. Justin Sibbet reports.
The University of Lethbridge has unveiled a rebrand with an Indigenous-inspired logo and wider variety of colours.

“It’s a really exciting day, a milestone day for our community,” said Michelle Helstein, provost and vice-president at the university.

The new emblem retains the sun that has shone bright for almost 60 years, but it now also incorporates four pillars of a tipi, paying homage to Blackfoot roots in southern Alberta.

“We’re very proud of our history and we’re proud that this university exists because the citizens of Lethbridge wanted it to exist,” said Helstein.

“So, really being specific to that history, making sure we weren’t losing that, but evolving that piece. (The new logo is) not speaking to who we were, but who we are and where we’re going.”

She said it’s important to continue the tradition of supporting Blackfoot culture on campus, while ensuring everyone can feel welcome at the school.

“Our relationship and responsibility to the Indigenous community is something that we’ve always done at the University of Lethbridge. We had one of the first, some would say the first, Native Studies departments across the country and we had that back in the 1970s.

“This is a relationship that we value and we need to be responsible to.”

Click to play video: 'Indigenous students proudly showcase culture at University of Lethbridge’s 2018 convocation'
Indigenous students proudly showcase culture at University of Lethbridge’s 2018 convocation

Shanda Webber, the director of Iniskim Indigenous relations at the university, says connecting the tipi into the logo was crucial as well.

“If you look at the University of Lethbridge’s strategic plan, you’ll see four foundational poles. Those four foundational poles are instrumental in providing a home away from home for not only our students, but our staff, and really inviting our Indigenous relations and community members to say this is your place as well.”

The University of Lethbridge will continue using the old crest on ceremonial and official parchments, but the new branding will be gradually phased in around campus for every day use.

The university said the brand project began in earnest more than 10 months ago and was done in conjunction with Stormy Lake Consulting and Will Creative. The firms were awarded the contract out of a field of 20-plus competitive bids.

