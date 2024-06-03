University of Lethbridge study shows benefits of therapeutic riding

Send this page to someone via email

A study conducted by recent University of Lethbridge graduate Amanda Ervin has shown therapeutic horseback riding and recreational therapy have significant benefits for individuals experiencing physical, cognitive and mental health challenges.

Ervin, who is the vice president of the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association (LTRA), said she conducted her thesis over the course of two years.

“Unsurprisingly, it was discovered that there are significant findings,” said Ervin. “Even after just one session of therapeutic riding, we are finding statistically significant improvements in social and emotional well-being.”

The LTRA provides classes for individuals experiencing a variety of health conditions — either physical or cognitive in nature.

“The classes offered [at the LTRA] are designed to accommodate people and meet them where they’re at,” said Ervin.

Eilish Short has been therapeutic riding coach with the LTRA for twelve years.

Along with horseback riding, Short says her students tack up their own horses, which helps develop hand-eye coordination and gives the riders a sense of responsibility.

Short said introverted riders benefit from classes by bonding with their horses and their designated volunteers at their own pace.

The LTRA also has a special lift designed to help riders with mobility challenges to mount their horse.

“A horse’s pelvis and a human pelvis are shaped the same,” said Short.

“For anybody who is sitting on a horse that’s walking, it’s the equivalent to moving your body as if you were walking.”

Ervin says the LTRA’s success rate has led to high client-retention.

“All of the clients and all of the riders here, they’ve been riding for years,” said Ervin. “They look forward to their classes, they always want to be here, they always want to be riding, and I think that’s very unique and special.”

Ervin’s thesis, titled “Measuring Health Quality of Life, Wellbeing, and Social and Personal Relationship Outcomes through Participation in Adapted Recreation,” is set to be published in the academic journal Palaestra in September.

Ervin hopes her study will bring awareness to the benefits of therapeutic riding, making it a more common method of therapy.

More information on the LTRA can be found online.