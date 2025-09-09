‘Queen of Canada’ freed on bail almost a week after police raid

Send this page to someone via email

The self-proclaimed spiritual leader known as the “Queen of Canada” was freed on bail Monday, nearly a week after a police raid on her Saskatchewan compound.

And the compound has been declared off limits.

Romana Didulo, 50, was released on strict conditions, including not visiting the village of Richmound west of Regina.

In Richmound, she and her followers — known as the “Kingdom of Canada” — have long clashed with locals to the point the village office closed its doors to the public outside prearranged appointments, citing harassment and intimidation towards staff.

Didulo, 50, had little to say to reporters as she left court following the bail decision by Judge Alan Jacobson.

“Grand rising, everyone,” Didulo said, invoking her trademark phrase.

She told reporters she’s “doing well” but didn’t take other questions.

Didulo is charged with breaching a court order and attempting to intimidate a justice system participant.

The judge imposed a number of other bail conditions.

She must stay at a Regina residence around the clock, unless granted permission to leave by a probation officer. She can’t have contact with those associated with the Kingdom of Canada, must stay at least 50 kilometres away from Richmound, and can’t have any weapons.

She was one of 16 people arrested last Wednesday at the compound, a former school, in the community west of Regina.

RCMP have said officers searched the site and seized 13 imitation semi-automatic handguns along with ammunition and electronic devices.

Didulo and the others were released from custody shortly after the arrests. But she and and a co-accused were rearrested the next day and accused of breaching a condition not to contact one another.

Didulo and some of her followers, who have promoted various conspiracy theories, set up the compound in 2023.

The group has been accused of being a cult that doesn’t recognize Canadian authorities or laws.

Didulo gained prominence during the “freedom convoy” three years ago in Ottawa, where she argued against COVID-19 vaccinations and gained notoriety for attempting to burn the Canadian flag.

She and her followers, in a caravan of campers, settled in Richmound, where the group has been accused of harassing residents and disregarding bylaws, although Didulo has said they are peaceful.

On the weekend, health officials declared the decommissioned school building unfit for human habitation and are banning anyone from living there.

A publication ban was placed on details of the bail hearing.

Prosecutor Curtis Wiebe told reporters outside court he thinks the judge’s decision was thoughtful.

“I think the judge did a good job of going through the different issues and determining what type of conditions would be necessary,” Wiebe said.

“Also, very importantly to this case, whether she would be willing to abide by those conditions.”

Didulo previously said in court she rejects the judge’s jurisdiction.

Wiebe said the Crown had sought to keep her in custody.

“We take any case seriously where there is an allegation of anyone interfering with the court process or the process involving alleged victims or witnesses who would be part of the case,” he said.

Didulo elected to have her case heard by a jury. Her next court date is Sept. 17.

Also as part of her release conditions, she must not speak with Ricky Manz, the owner of the compound building.

Manz faces charges of breaching a court order and attempting to intimidate a justice system participant, along with previous charges of assaulting two police officers. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.