Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Anne’s Road attack: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Intimate partner violence at dangerous levels in Manitoba: shelters'
Intimate partner violence at dangerous levels in Manitoba: shelters
RELATED: Some Manitoba shelters supporting women and girls fleeing domestic violence say demand for their services has increased drastically in the last few years. Marney Blunt reports. – Aug 23, 2024
One woman is dead and another was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an incident at a St. Anne’s Road condo complex Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m., where they found the victims, both of whom were seriously injured, outside.

Both were taken to hospital. One of the victims, identified by police as Nicole Micheline Fortier, 46, was in critical condition and later died of her injuries. The second victim, 27, has been upgraded to stable condition.

Police tracked down a suspect in the area with the help of the Air1 helicopter and a police dog unit. He has been taken into custody.

Sonny Besskkaystare, 21, now faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to police, the suspect and Fortier had been involved in a previous relationship. The second victim had no connection to the accused and, police said, was randomly assaulted.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops investigate 18th homicide of 2025'
Winnipeg cops investigate 18th homicide of 2025
