1 dead, 1 injured in St. Anne’s Road attack: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

One woman is dead and another was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an incident at a St. Anne’s Road condo complex Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m., where they found the victims, both of whom were seriously injured, outside.

Both were taken to hospital. One of the victims, identified by police as Nicole Micheline Fortier, 46, was in critical condition and later died of her injuries. The second victim, 27, has been upgraded to stable condition.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police tracked down a suspect in the area with the help of the Air1 helicopter and a police dog unit. He has been taken into custody.

Sonny Besskkaystare, 21, now faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to police, the suspect and Fortier had been involved in a previous relationship. The second victim had no connection to the accused and, police said, was randomly assaulted.