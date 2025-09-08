Ottawa says it found nearly 500 ways to cut red tape, save costs

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it has found almost 500 ways to streamline regulations and cut costs through a 60-day red tape review exercise.

Departments and agencies have published reports identifying measures to make them more efficient and eliminate complicated or redundant regulations or processes.

Examples include a Canada Border Services Agency proposal to end the rule requiring that international transiting travellers be examined by the agency before making their way to their departing flight.

Transport Canada is looking to introduce rules for transporting certain low-risk dangerous goods by drone, while the Department of National Defence says it plans to streamline the Canadian Armed Forces grievance system.

Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali launched the red tape review in early July by asking ministers to review regulations in their portfolios.

Ali says a federal Red Tape Reduction Office, under the Treasury Board, will continue to work with stakeholders and regulators to move forward with the proposed initiatives.