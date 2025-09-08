Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley no longer out of control

Send this page to someone via email

More evacuees in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County will be allowed back into their homes, as the province changes the Long Lake wildfire’s status from out of control to “being held.”

Residents were forced from their homes some three weeks ago due to the fire.

The Long Lake wildfire has been the province’s largest this season — consuming 85 square kilometres, destroying 20 homes and forcing about 1,000 people to evacuate their neighbourhoods around West Dalhousie, N.S.

Some of the evacuees were allowed back into their homes last week.

Over the weekend, the province said the fires had not grown and there was no new report of damage.

As well, the department said firefighters had finished surrounding the burned area with fire breaks, which include areas carved from the woods with heavy equipment and the installation of water hoses in some locations.

As a result, firefighters were advancing toward the fires on the weekend, with some firefighters reaching up to 300 metres from the perimeter.

On Monday, the province announced re-entry will be permitted on Tuesday at 22 more addresses — 19 of which are residential.

The re-entry areas include addresses on Morse Road, Thorne Road and Neaves Road.

“I’m relieved that more residents can return home after weeks of uncertainty. But we know that this isn’t over for everyone,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management, in a release.

“Many people still remain under evacuation, with homes still in the active wildfire area. To those still waiting: we are doing everything we can to bring you home safely as soon as possible.”

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the fire is not likely to grow or move as long as conditions do not change. The fire is still not under control, but the province says the risk is low for the area where residents are being allowed to return.

Those returning home are advised to check their homes for damage before re-entering, and be prepared to evacuate again if the fire behaviour changes.

Areas that remain under evacuation include the section of West Dalhousie Road from Che-Boag-A-Nish Road to Meadow Road, all of Heartland Road and Medicraft Lane, and some addresses on Thorne Road.

— With a file from The Canadian Press