‘The public has lost faith’: Winnipeg politicians on bail reform

The MP for Winnipeg North says a recent violent incident at the Unicity Walmart is an excellent example of why bail reform is needed.

Liberal Kevin Lamoureux says he’s on the same page as Prime Minister Mark Carney, who announced a plan to propose bail reform legislation next month. The goal of the reform is to make it harder for those accused of serious crimes to be released.

Lamoureux told Global Winnipeg he is hearing from constituents that change is desperately needed.

“There is a need for bail reform. Mark Carney has made a commitment to look at ways in which we can bring in bail reform, and the stakeholders need to also step up. I would love to see it expanded to include things like retail bail.”

The prime minister’s announcement comes as mayors across the country, including Winnipeg’s Scott Gillingham, call on Ottawa to end the ‘catch and release’ bail system.

Lamoureux said the involvement of provincial and municipal governments will be key to any process.

“It’s important to recognize the constituents we collectively represent are concerned and tired and want to see change,” he said.

“I’m committed to do whatever I can.”

Gillingham told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that Winnipeggers are fed up with crime, and movement on the issue is long overdue.

“I appreciate that the federal government says they are going to make changes to the bail and sentencing laws, but we’re going to keep the pressure up until we see what they come up with,” the mayor said.

“We’re nowhere close to taking any victory lap at this point. It’s good that they’re listening — let’s see what they come up with.”

Gillingham said all levels of government need to be aligned on the issue and working together.

“I think we need to look at changes to parole and statutory release practices so that people who are at high risk to reoffend serve their entire sentence and they don’t get out.

“It’s about public safety because I think a lot of the public has lost faith in the judicial system.”

The mayor said the city is adding 36 police officers — via the property tax increase in this year’s budget — and that services have been stretched thin, with firefighters and paramedics often responding to these types of calls.

“I’m thinking about our firefighters and our paramedics and our police,” he said.

“Too often, they’re the ones who respond to all of these calls. Some of them are getting weary and worn down because it’s the same individuals over and over and over again.”

Gillingham said he’s also calling for rehabilitation services to help people turn their lives around while behind bars.